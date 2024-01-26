Tom Holland doesn't want Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire in 'Spiderman 4': is there chaos at Marvel? It is almost a fact that the fourth installment of the masked arachnid will take place; This was confirmed last year by Marvel leaders, Kevin Feige, and his counterpart at Sony, Amy Pascal, to the New York Times. However, problems have arisen in relation to the plot, and in this note we tell you everything that is known.

Why doesn't Tom Holland want Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire in 'Spider-Man 4'?

According to famous insider Daniel Richtman, Sony is considering making another movie Spider-Man focused on the multiverse. Meanwhile, Marvel Studios and protagonist Tom Holland oppose this decision and prefer it to be similar to the first two installments of the Spider-Man trilogy, where they did not appear. Andrew Garfield neither Tobey Maguire.

Let us remember that Spider-Man's last success was 'Spider-Man: No Way Home', released in 2021, which was a resounding success and generated million-dollar profits for the company.

Will Kingpin be Spider-Man's new enemy in the fourth installment?

Regarding Kingpin's participation in the film, Richtman indicates that Wilson Fisk/Kingpin could appear in 'Spider-Man 4'. However, Vincent D'Onofrio, who has previously played the character, has not yet begun talks to reprise the role.

Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio) could be the new villain in 'Spider-Man 4'. Photo: Daily Mail

These comments are consistent with recent statements from D'Onofrio, who noted that Marvel has not contacted him about participating in 'Spider-Man 4' or a future Avengers movie. The actor expressed that although no conversations have been held about it, he does not rule out the possibility of it happening.

What was the ending of 'Spider-Man: No way Home'?

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' concluded with Doctor Strange removing Peter Parker's memories from everyone's memories to protect the multiverse. This radical change left the protagonist with no one to lean on and led him to adopt a life more in line with the comics version of him, living in a modest apartment and making his Spider-Man suit.

Tom Holland is currently 27 years old. Photo: Daily Mail

In the final moments of the film, Peter resumes his role as a superhero in New York, which has raised expectations among fans about a possible 'Spider-Man 4' set in this city. Although a release date for the film has yet to be announced, it is expected to be one of Marvel Studios' next projects in production.

