So far, no one has claimed responsibility for the attack. The Interior Minister reported that “one of the attackers committed suicide, while the other was neutralized.” During the period of 2015-2016, the city of Ankara suffered a series of terrorist attacks that were claimed by various groups, including the PKK (Kurdistan Workers’ Party) and the self-proclaimed Islamic State (IS).

The Turkish interior ministry immediately called the explosion an “act of terrorism.” This Sunday morning, October 1, an explosion occurred in the center of the Turkish capital, Ankara, in a neighborhood near Parliament and several ministerial headquarters.

“Two terrorists arrived in a light military vehicle at around 9:30 (local time) in front of the entrance door of the General Directorate of Security of the Ministry of the Interior and carried out an attack with explosives,” the Minister of the Interior reported. , Ali Yerlikaya. “One of the terrorists committed suicide and the other was neutralized. Two of our police officers suffered minor injuries,” he added in his statement.

Saat 09.30 sıralarında İçişleri Bakanlığımız Emniyet Genel Müdürlüğü giriş kapısı önüne hafif ticari araçla gelen 2 terörist bombalı saldırı eyleminde bulunmuştur. Teröristlerden biri kendini patlatmış, diğer terörist etkisiz hale getirilmiştir. Açılan ateş sırasında 2 Emniyet… — Ali Yerlikaya (@AliYerlikaya) October 1, 2023



The AFP news agency reported that the loud explosion was heard in a wide radius of several kilometers. So far, no one has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Ankara Prosecutor General’s Office announced the opening of an investigation and imposed access restrictions to the area where the events occurred. He also asked local media, particularly television stations, to stop broadcasting images from the scene of the incident.

The Ankara police headquarters, for its part, reported that it is carrying out “controlled explosions” of “suspicious packages” in the area as a precaution against the possibility of other attacks.

The attack occurred hours before the opening of a new legislative year in parliament. Session attended by the president, Reccep Tayip Erdogan. Before the legislators he assured that his government will continue fighting against terror.

Wave of attacks in the years 2015-2016

During the years 2015-2016, Ankara was the scene of a series of attacks that were claimed by several groups, including the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) and the self-proclaimed Islamic State (IS). The most recent, in 2016, involved a car bomb in the central district of Kilizay, which resulted in 38 deaths and 125 injuries. This attack was attributed to the TAK, a group with demands similar to those of the PKK. In October 2015, another attack outside Ankara’s main train station, attributed to IS, killed 109 people.

The most recent assault recorded on Turkish territory took place on November 13, 2022 in a shopping street in Istanbul. This act left six people dead and 81 injured. Although he was not claimed, the authorities attributed it to the PKK.

During this legislative year, the Turkish Parliament must make a decision regarding Sweden’s entry into NATO. Turkey has kept Stockholm on hold since May 2022, arguing that the Scandinavian country’s government has shown leniency toward what Ankara considers “terrorists” and Kurdish movements.

