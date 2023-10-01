In his speech before members of the Turkish Parliament, Erdogan said:

I salute all the citizens who voted for us in the last elections.

We faced many difficulties and were subjected to coup attempts, which we succeeded in confronting.

We must integrate and join forces within Parliament in order to be stronger.

The coming period is an opportunity to re-present the new draft constitution.

We call on everyone to participate in drafting a new constitution for Turkey.

The recent earthquake cost Turkey $105 billion. This is a large and very heavy sum for a developing country.

The Russian-Ukrainian war caused economic problems around the world.

Terrorist organizations will not succeed in preventing us from achieving our goals.

The two terrorists today tried to undermine the security of our country and tried to violate the security of our citizens and our country, and they failed.

We will not allow the establishment of terrorist organizations, and we will continue the fight against terrorism.

Türkiye no longer expects anything from the European Union, which has not adhered to its pledges towards us.

The European Union must correct its mistakes and not expect any concessions from us in the political, social and military fields.