The technical website (wabetainfo) provides a series of tips for WhatsApp users in order to protect themselves from fraud, which has become widespread throughout the world.

The site says that “WhatsApp” provides a service that enhances protection for the user, which is to verify his identity by two steps, as the user will be asked to provide a verification code (PIN), when you want to register in the application, after entering the 6-digit registration code.

When you do this, you can enter your email address, to help restore your WhatsApp account, if you forgot your PIN.

To implement this security command, go to settings, then account, then choose the two-step verification service.

The importance of this service is that it adds a second layer of protection to an account on the popular instant communication application.

And if you are not able to register in the application, because you do not have the verification code concentrated, you can reset it by requesting the reset link.

But there is a scenario that many people do not think of. There are methods that include exchanging the “SIM” card, that is, the subscriber identification unit. Scammers can assign your phone number to a new card of this type.

It is not easy, but it is possible and the consequences for the victim are catastrophic.

When they have your phone number in their hands, they will start using everything connected to it, including the WhatsApp associated with the number, to deceive others, and two-step verification prevents them from carrying out their scheme.

And remember not to have a verification code easy, like your phone number or your date of birth.

There are applications that can help you in the field of verification, for example (Google Authenticator).

As for incoming messages, one should always be wary of those that talk about packages that will reach the user and are always accompanied by an online payment link, which is often a fake site.

The solution to these messages is always to remember that they are usually unexpected (beck and them did not have a prior agreement), but these messages may come from a known or unknown party, and require a financial act or opening a link outside the application.

And further deception, scammers try to steal users’ money by inviting them for discounts or quick profits, which is one of the most prominent tricks used.