Lawyer Stepan Khantimirov told the Russians what rights the owner of a home loses when he rents it out. His words convey RIA News.

According to the specialist, the landlord cannot come to the apartment without warning or change the locks on the front door on his own initiative – otherwise, punishment in the form of criminal liability is possible. The lawyer noted that, according to Article 209 of the Civil Code, despite the owner’s right to own, use and dispose of the premises, part of his rights is transferred to the tenant from the moment the contract is signed. If necessary, the landlord regularly visits the apartment, the contract should specify the frequency of his visits.

“Entering an apartment with the help of a second set of keys or breaking in under the pretext of checking the apartment can become the basis for initiating a criminal case with a fine of up to 40,000 rubles or arrest for up to 3 months,” the expert emphasized. He noted that this almost never happens in life: the tenants themselves are afraid that the owner will find something to complain about and terminate the contract. If valuables are lost during the uncoordinated arrival of the owner, he will become the main suspect in the theft case and he will have to prove his innocence. For changing locks without the consent of the tenant, the landlord faces a fine and, possibly, payment of a penalty for the time when the tenant could not use the housing.

Earlier, the Russians called inconveniences in the apartment acceptable for the sake of cheap rent. Respondents from Vladivostok, Kazan, Krasnoyarsk, Novosibirsk and Sochi also turned out to be willing to live without a dressing room, a storage room and a guarded yard if renting a property is cheaper. The main requirements for an apartment for rent, most Russians called a good repair, the availability of furniture and a washing machine.