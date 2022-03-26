The leaders beaten on the field of Feralpisalò, the Venetians are now at minus four with the direct match to play. If they beat Andria, Apulians promoted

The race for direct promotion in group A reopens, four days from the end: Südtirol slips, Padova continues to win and reaches four points from the top. The leaders falls on the field of Feralpisalò (1-0) of the former coach Stefano Vecchi, in the stands due to disqualification: after the 90 ‘he decides the penalty converted by Miracoli, who had won him after being fouled by Zaro. Poluzzi’s goal is thus put in after 508 ‘, with the last goal conceded which went back to the only other defeat of the season remedied in Piacenza on February 27th. At the Euganeo, Salò’s final result comes around the half hour of the first half when Padova had already bitten Piacenza: two goals in the first 17 ‘with the left-handed conclusions of Ronaldo and Chiricò, in the middle of the second half he shortens Cesarini (100 goals among the professionals) before Ceravolo’s final 3-1 on his eleventh goal in the league. For Massimo Oddo this is the sixth victory in as many games since he took over from Pavanel, while Padova reaches 28 consecutive useful results. In the last four days there is a direct clash scheduled, in Bolzano on April 16: Südtirol will arrive passing through Lecco at home and Fiorenzuola away, Padova will go to Vercelli and then host Giana. On the last day, Triestina-Südtirol and Padova-Virtus Verona. Without forgetting that in this exciting total duel the Serie C Italian Cup is also at stake: on 6 April the second leg final at Druso, after the 0-0 in Veneto in the first leg. See also The 7 most outstanding Latin American players of the weekend in European football

THE OTHERS – Renate responds to the blow of Feralpisalò, consolidating the fourth place: 3-1 to Giana to return to victory, with Cicconi, Marano and the top scorer Maistrello (on a penalty, returning after two days of disqualification), Panatti had shortened to guests with a delightful heel on the corner kick. Lecco also wins: Trento beaten 2-1 with two centers from outside the area in the first 7 minutes of Gian Marco Nesta (nephew of Alessandro, great left in turn) and Tommaso Morosini, an advantage then defended despite the expulsion of Vasic at the end of the first half and Bocalon’s goal. Pro Vercelli reached 1-1 at Piola by Pergolettese: Scardina responds to Panico, for the team of the suspended Franco Lerda there are still nine useful results. After four defeats Triestina returns to success, 2-0 at Legnago with the signatures of Trotta and Galazzi. Equal to Zanica between AlbinoLeffe and Pro Sesto: hosts below with Milesi’s own goal, then the equal of Martignago on an uncertainty by Del Frate. Pro Patria is on equal points with AlbinoLeffe, victorious in Seregno (2-0) with Parker and Pierozzi. Lively the 2-2 of Mantova-Virtus Verona: guests ahead with Danti on a penalty, overturn Checchi and Paudice but the veteran Arma re-establishes parity. Fiorenzuola-Juventus U23 postponed to 6 April due to the international commitments of the bianconeri. See also So you can go to the Qatar 2022 World Cup for free

B DAY – In the rich Sunday program (groups B and C on the field, Modena-Ancona Matelica postponement on Monday), spotlights on San Nicola where Bari could play the first match point for the arithmetic promotion. Mignani’s team would celebrate Serie B in case of victory over Fidelis Andria (played at 17.30), provided that Catanzaro does not go beyond the draw in the match at 14.30 on the Juve Stabia field. In any case, the atmosphere will be that of great occasions: 19 thousand tickets detached in advance, the aim is to exceed 20 thousand for the new season record (to date, 20,400 spectators in the derby against Foggia). For the special occasion, red and white on the pitch with a limited edition shirt with vertical stripes: the thousand pieces put up for sale, on a very hot eve, went like hot cakes.

