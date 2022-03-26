Carlos Sainz had believed in it until the end, but even today the Spaniard from Ferrari was unable to get his first career pole.

The goal was instead hit by Sergio Perez, able to mock both Carlos and Charles Leclerc in the final and obtain, thanks also to a record T2, the time of 1’28”200 which earned him the right to start from first position on the grid tomorrow.

Sainz had put pressure on Leclerc on the occasion of the first attempt in Q3. Having gone out on the track with a used soft compound, Carlos was immediately able to find an excellent feeling with his F1-75 until he temporarily reached the top of the timesheet.

The second run, on the other hand, was not at all at the level of the first. Thanks to the new soft compound, Sainz did not find the same confidence and was unable to improve his partials, thus having to settle for the third time in 1’28 ” 402.

At the end of a qualifying session which ended an hour and a half late due to the long interruption due to the violent accident of Mick Schumacher, Carlos Sainz jr. he looked rather dark in the face.

“The lap that gave me the third time was good” said the Madrid-born to Johnny Herbert. “I got it with used rubber and I don’t know why used tires give me a better feeling this weekend than new tires.”

Sainz then further underlined how with new tires he was unable to find the necessary grip, a problem also suffered by Max Verstappen today incredibly fourth.

“I have a lot of trouble managing new tires. In the last attempt in Q3 I had no grip and I struggled a lot. With the used tire my attempt was not bad. Checo and Charles mocked me a little, but that’s okay ”.

Regardless of today’s result, Ferrari also confirmed on an atypical track like that of Jeddah to be a car born well. Sainz said he was certain that to beat an equally fit Red Bull tomorrow it will be necessary to guess the correct strategy.

“Tomorrow will be an exciting race. In the first two rows we have Red Bull and Ferrari. We will play strategy ”.