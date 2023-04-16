SUDAN | The news broadcast was interrupted threateningly in Sudan – “We pray to God to protect”

According to the country’s medical association, 25 people have already died in the fighting.

News broadcast On Saturday, Sudanese television was interrupted by what sounded like gunshots. While the broadcast was still rolling, the news anchor, who appeared nervous, reported on the violence in the country’s capital, Khartoum, where troops from the official army have been fighting the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

“The warmest greetings to all of you on this day when we pray to God to protect our country from all evil,” the news anchor said just a few seconds before the broadcast was interrupted.

The news anchor already managed to describe the atmosphere at the television channel’s office as calm before the shots apparently started. At the end, he told about the production team’s attempts to reach their correspondents in order to get current information about the progress of the fighting.

RSF FORCES claimed on Saturday to have captured both the Sudanese presidential palace and Khartoum airport. Commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo said the troops would continue fighting until all army bases were captured. The RSF has said that it holds about 90 percent of Khartoum’s strategically important sites.

Sudan’s military has denied the claims.

Clashes between the RSF and the army began on Saturday when the army reportedly attacked an RSF base. Later, the army said it had destroyed RSF bases with airstrikes

News channel CNN’s according to information, the army has urged civilians to stay indoors to avoid dangerous situations. In a statement, the army said it would refuse all negotiation and dialogue until the RSF as an organization is abolished.

According to the Sudanese Medical Association, 25 people have died so far in Saturday’s violence. There are 183 injured.