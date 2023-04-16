Unstoppable Pecco

Two and a half seconds behind the runner-up, in just 10 laps. Judging by the final result, Saturday’s race in Austin seemed less than a Sprint Race. Thanks to an increasingly impressive Pecco Bagnaiawhich in its increasingly perfect combination with the Ducati Desmosedici begins to recall more and more the great dominant ‘partnerships’ of the past, from the one between Valentino Rossi and Honda to – to remain in ‘red’ territory – the one which with the motorcycle of Borgo Panigale had built Casey Stoner.

Forgotten Argentina

The reigning world champion has shown that he has completely reset the mind after the crash at the GP of Argentina, maintaining the lead of the group from the first corner and flying away to victory without anyone being able to undermine him. Not even the scorching heat of Austin put a spoke in his wheels. “Today’s race didn’t tire me despite the heat. The real race is tomorrow and we’ll have to do everything right there”declared the centaur #1 to the microphones of Sky Sports MotoGP. Words that can only scare opponents.

The analysis of the competition

“Today the grip was reduced and it wasn’t easy under braking – commented Bagnaia analyzing the American ‘mini race’ – there was a lot of locking up front, especially at turn 12. But I saw that I was opening the gap and at one point I decided to push a little more. It was easy to make a mistake and I wanted to take it easy. We worked well all weekend and already this morning I was sure we would be fast. But this is only the Sprint, tomorrow will be different”warned the Piedmontese champion.

Looking to tomorrow

“We have found a balance with the new programme – Pecco underlined again, going into detail on how he and the team managed the weekend – we dedicated the last 20 minutes of FP2 to the time attack, but the basic setting found in the first 40 minutes was good and we had to do little. We managed to do a better job than Argentina. Tomorrow’s race will be differentmaybe the temperatures will drop – I hope so – so you won’t be able to push from the first lap. There will be a bit of a group at the beginning and it will be important at that stage to remain calm and not waste energy“he concluded.