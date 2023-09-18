Sudan | Several buildings burned down in Khartoum over the weekend – Video shows the smoking ruins of the capital’s landmark

Paramilitary RSF forces blame the tower block fire on the Sudanese army. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which sides with the Sudanese army, blames the destruction on RSF forces.

of Sudan the paramilitary RSF has shared a video showing the sad fate of the landmark that caught fire over the weekend.

The 18-story glass tower that caught fire at the weekend served as the head office of the oil company The Greater Nile Petroleum Operating Company. The tower block was one of the most expensive buildings in Sudan and a landmark of the capital Khartoum, Reuters reports.

Over the weekend, several buildings were burned in the capital Khartoum after RSF forces attacked the headquarters of the country’s armed forces for several days in a row.

The smoking frame of the tower block can now be seen in the background of the video shared by the paramilitary forces, dated Sunday.

Tagreed Abdinone of the tower’s architects, shared photos of what the tower looked like before it burned down on messaging service X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday.

Is so far unclear what caused the fire. Paramilitary RSF forces accuse the country’s armed forces of targeting the tower and other important buildings in an attempt to dislodge RSF forces from their positions.

Sudan’s foreign ministry, which sides with the armed forces, issued a statement on Monday accusing RSF forces of torching several prominent buildings over the past two days. However, it did not directly refer to the tower, Reuters reports. In addition, at least the building of the Ministry of Justice has been in flames.

In the picture taken on Sunday, the flames are eating the tower block that has become a landmark in the capital of Sudan, Kahrtumim. Clashes between the country’s armed forces and paramilitary forces set fire to several buildings in the capital over the weekend.

in Sudan fierce fighting has been going on for the sixth month. The fighting started in mid-April, when the commander of the armed forces by Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his deputy, Gen Mohamed Hamdan Daglon disagreements about the integration of the RSF forces commanded by Daglo into the Sudanese armed forces escalated.

The conflict has caused widespread clashes, looting and shortages of food and medicine. According to the UN, more than five million people have been forced to leave their homes.

In Khartoum, millions suffer from water, food and electricity rationing.