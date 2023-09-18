On Monday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi began a four-day visit to Russia, at the beginning of which he held talks with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov.

This is the latest visit in a series of high-level meetings and phone calls between the two sides.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said, in a statement earlier today, that Wang “will go to Russia to hold the 18th round of Chinese-Russian strategic security consultations between September 18 and 21,” at the invitation of Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, Nikolai Patrushev.

In subsequent comments, the Chinese Foreign Ministry confirmed that this visit is a “regular event” aimed at “promoting the development of bilateral relations and conducting in-depth communication on important issues related to the strategic security interests of the two countries.”

The Russian Foreign Ministry previously announced, in a press briefing, that Wang would meet his counterpart Sergei Lavrov “to strengthen cooperation on the international arena.”

“There will be a detailed exchange of views on issues related to the settlement in Ukraine, as well as ways to ensure stability and security in the Asia-Pacific region,” a spokesman said.

Last month, Chinese Defense Minister Li Changfu visited Russia and Belarus and called for closer military cooperation.

In recent months, Russia and China have conducted joint naval and air patrols.

One of Vladimir Putin’s aides said last July that the Russian President intends to visit China in October.

Chinese President Xi Jinping made a state visit to Russia last March, where he announced that relations between the two countries were entering a new era.