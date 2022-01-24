Sudanese security forces used live bullets and sound bombs to disperse protesters in the vicinity of the presidential palace in Khartoum.

Eyewitnesses told Sky News Arabia that the massive protests that erupted in the city of Wad Madani in the center of the country, also witnessed excessive repression, which led to many injuries to the head and chest.

Our correspondent said that the movement in the center of the capital has been completely paralyzed after the demonstrators escalated their protest movements, especially after more deaths and injuries occurred.

Since the twenty-fifth of October, Sudan has witnessed a state of security turmoil and great paralysis in public life, due to the protests rejecting the military rule, which have led to the killing of 75 people and the injury of about 2,300 others so far.

In the wake of the killing of 7 people during the protests that took place on the seventeenth of January, more than 20 professional organizations declared comprehensive civil disobedience in the country, which led to the closure of most schools and universities and the movement of markets and institutions partially stopped.

In conjunction with the escalating security tension, an American delegation held meetings with the Transitional Sovereignty Council and a number of actors in the country’s political arena.

On Tuesday, the United Nations condemned the use of live ammunition and lethal force against protesters; An initiative for national dialogue was proposed, but its initiative did not find complete consensus and was rejected by actors such as the Professionals Association that led the revolution that brought down the ousted regime of Omar al-Bashir in April 2019.