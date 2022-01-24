From scream to scream. In the countryside. On the bench. On the bus. With Vélez, Inter, Atlético, Sevilla or La Albiceleste. A whole torrent of emotions. This is what Diego Pablo Simeone has been transmitting since his time as a passionate player until his intense stage as Atletico coach. Now, at 51 years old, he agrees to open up to tell his vision and the path he has traveled.

He does it with the same energy as always Simeone: Live game by game, the documentary series of six episodes produced by TBS, Wakai Sports and Atleti Studios and that this Wednesday premieres Amazon Prime Video.

The philosophy.

“Actually I never wanted to undress, but I understood that you have to tell. To reach this success there was a very long personal path, as a footballer and as a coach, ” the technician pointed out in the presentation of the launch.

And very present also in the presentation and in the series the mantras of its philosophy: work and team. “When we arrived at the club we were fifteen points away from third place. Where do we put ourselves to get closer to that goal? we hang out with the president and asked him to look match by match. It was the only thing that was going to keep us alive.”

Amazon Prime Video

And shortly after another of his most repeated concepts: effort is not negotiable. “We were in Velez with Nelson Vivas, my field assistant. We were competing against a multi-champion Boca. And we started talking about it and it was installed. Not only in soccer. In life itself. With family, friends, relationships… Wanting to improve in everything you set out to do,” he insists.

“He was intelligent”, Messi defines him. “A player who never gives up,” adds Beckham. “We have had our differences,” concedes Verón.The portrait is also outlined from teammates, rivals, coaches and players of the stature of Guardiola, Mourinho, Sergio Ramos, Griezmann or Luis Suárez, among others. “All the people who are in the documentary and some who could not or did not want to be are the people who have made me the person I am. The one that made me hit myself and make me get up or raise my creativity as a coach to compete better,” he says.

live match by match It also offers the most personal face of the coach. your family life, divorce, a new stage, the good relationship between her five children and close bond with their parents. “I liked the talk with my old in front of the door of the house where I was born. As we approach the fight for the championship… Time to go with the girls to school. Listening to my mom speak”, shares The cholo.

“I am what you see. My face speaks. My eyes speak. I’m not afraid, ”says Simeone in the trailer for his game by game more emotional.