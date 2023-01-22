The Sudan News Agency quoted Ardol as saying that the policies and legislation followed in the mineral sector in Sudan are effective and have contributed to achieving stability in the exchange rate and the occurrence of abundance in many strategic commodities.

Ardol said during his intervention at a political symposium in the capital of the state of North Kordofan, El-Obeid, that “the national economy benefits from gold twice, once with great revenues by collecting the government’s share of the production that goes to the Ministry of Finance directly, while the remainder is exported, which comes with the proceeds of the exports that are paid in advance by exporters”.

Ardol pointed out that gold resources “were not reflected in people’s lives, with a clear loosening in exchange rates and the expansion of the black market for currencies, in addition to the daily rise in dollar prices, which had negative effects on production and producers.”

He explained that Sudan benefited from the gold export revenues in ensuring the provision of strategic commodities.