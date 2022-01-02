Such a great love: plot, cast, how many episodes and streaming of the film

Tonight, Sunday 2 January 2022, at 9.20 pm on Canale 5, A love so great will be broadcast, a 2018 film directed by Cristian De Mattheis with the extraordinary participation of Il Volo. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Vladimir is an Italian-Russian boy, who lives in St. Petersburg and who is gifted with a great talent for opera, inherited from his mother, an ex-soprano. After the latter’s death, the young man decides to leave for Verona, where his father lives and works, whom he has practically never met, having been abandoned by his parent when he was still very young. In the city of Verona, Vladimir, who, in the meantime, has started performing with some street artists, knows the love that has the face of Veronica, a girl from a wealthy family. In addition, his talent is noticed by a famous manager, who offers him to open the concert of Il Volo which is to be held at the Verona Arena. The road to success seems to have already been paved for Vladimir, who, however, must continually deal with his grumpy and rebellious character and with the ghosts of his past, in particular with the constant remembrance of the circumstances of his mother’s death, struck down by a heart attack. while he and his son attended a performance of La Bohème by Giacomo Puccini in St. Petersburg. And also the love for Veronica is opposed by the girl’s family, in particular by the latter’s grandmother, who does not look favorably on the boy.

Such a great love: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of Such a Great Love, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Giuseppe Maggio: Vladimir

Francesca Loy: Veronica

Franco Castellano: father of Vladimir

Fioretta Mari: Veronica’s grandmother

Piero Barone: himself

Ignazio Boschetto: himself

Gianluca Ginoble: himself

Riccardo Polizzy Carbonelli: impresario of Il Volo

Eleonora Brown: Helen

Jgor Barbazza: Veronica’s father

Daniela Giordano:

Ida Elena De Razza:

Ester Bruni: pianist

