Freedom – Beyond the border: previews episode 2 January

This evening, Sunday 2 January 2021, on Italia 1 it airs Freedom – Beyond the border, the popular television program conducted by Roberto Giacobbo which returns with a new edition. Among the novelties, in addition to graphics and image quality, the section “A museum in 10 minutes” and a particular attention to the secrets of the mind, with services dedicated to the most common and curious syndromes. Let’s see what the advances of the episode aired today, Sunday 2 January, of Freedom on Italia 1 from 21.20.

Advances for January 2

In tonight’s episode of Freedom – Beyond the border we will start with a report on the island of Malta. Following in the footsteps of one of the greatest artists of all time: Michelangelo Merisi, universally known as Caravaggio. The story traces the stages of the daring pilgrimage of the brilliant Lombard painter, who arrived in Malta as a fugitive, following the death sentence for the murder of Ranuccio Tomassoni. Welcomed by the Grand Master of the Order Alof de Wignacourt, Caravaggio becomes a Knight and gives Valletta some extraordinary masterpieces, still kept in the capital today. The Freedom cameras therefore enter the Co-Cathedral of San Giovanni, the National Library, and finally into the trapdoor of the Forte Sant’Angelo in which Caravaggio was locked up, after a fight, at the dawn of a new escape …

The journey continues into the secrets of the mind, with the Stendhal Syndrome. Is it possible that beauty is so striking that it makes you feel bad? How was this syndrome born and is it true that Italians are immune to it? Are there other syndromes related to the art world? Then in Freedom, according to today’s previews, he will land in Sicily, to enter the heart of the Realmonte rock salt mine, on the southwest coast. A step away from the Scala dei Turchi and the Valley of the Temples in Agrigento: a mine in which the salt is six million years old. Thanks to a special concession, the truck travels kilometers of underground tunnels, reaching the excavation point, about 750 meters below sea level.

The pride of this mine is the extraordinary Salt Cathedral, built by the miners and dedicated to their patron Saint Barbara, who lives in this sacred place through sculptures carved in rock salt. Next step, Umbria, the exact center of Italy. In Narni tales of the distant past have emerged, all to be listened to. In the basement, dark places where the Tribunal of the Inquisition once acted, there is a story of torture and suffering, but also of a prisoner who wanted to leave encrypted messages in the form of alchemical symbols to posterity. Who was? What inconvenient truths in its possession was the Holy Inquisition looking for?

Roberto Giacobbo’s program also talks about stars and how the rules of modern astrology came to be codified. Man has always observed the sky and the planets to understand their mysteries, but there are questions that still await a definitive answer. Is it true that the movements of the constellations can affect our life? And why? For the section “Museum in 10 minutes” we will get married in the Republic of San Marino, for a visit to the Museum of Curiosities. Here are preserved objects used a few centuries ago, but of which the memory has been lost. Like flea traps or rocking tubs. Freedom – Beyond the border awaits you on Italy 1 today, Sunday 2 January 2022, at 9.20 pm.

Freedom, who is Roberto Giacobbo

He was born in Rome on 12 October 1961, but he is of Venetian origin. He spent part of his childhood in Bassano del Grappa, his father’s hometown, and returned to Rome where he attended high school playing basketball at good levels. At the same time he participated in the first radio programs, up to the competition at Radio Monte Carlo after graduation. During his studies he participates in Bis, led by Mike Bongiorno, winning several bets (14 million lire in shopping vouchers, which he will use to buy a motorcycle). He has been married for over 30 years to Irene Bellini, with whom he had three daughters: Angelica, Giovanna and Margherita.

Journalist, writer, radio and television author, host of television broadcasts, Roberto Giacobbo has a degree in Economics and Commerce and a university professor. In 2017 he was awarded the honor of Knight of Merit of the Republic. He began his career as an author and radio host in 1984 on RDS, with a program that will air for 14 years. His debut on TV dates back to the late 1980s, as the author of programs on both Rai and Mediaset. From 1999 he also began his career as a television host with: Stargate – Linea di confine (TMC, 1999-2001; LA7, 2001-2003; Voyager (Rai 2, 2003-2018); Freedom – Oltre il confine (R4, 2018-2019) ); Italy 1, from 2020.

On 24 September 2009 he was appointed deputy director of Rai 2, with responsibility for the dissemination programs and for children, a position he will hold for nine years, until his exit from Rai. On May 21, 2018, his move to Mediaset is made official. From 20 December 2018 he leads Freedom – Oltre il confine (broadcast on R4). On 3 July 2019, during the presentation of the Mediaset 2019-2020 schedules, it is announced that Giacobbo will switch to Italia 1, along with its program. In March 2020 he was hospitalized urgently in resuscitation at the Gemelli in Rome due to Covid-19, for a total of 42 days of hospitalization, from which he then recovered perfectly.