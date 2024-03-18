Substances | Elon Musk defended his use of ketamine

Elon Musk talked about his ketamine use in an interview with a former CNN host. Last week, Musk terminated the cooperation agreement with the presenter because he did not like his questions.

Electric car company CEO of Tesla, billionaire Elon Musk defended his ketamine prescription as in the interest of investors in an interview published on Monday.

According to Musk, ketamine helps him manage a “negative chemical state” similar to depression.

“From Wall Street's point of view, the most important thing is execution,” Musk said.

“In terms of investors, if I take something, I should continue to take it,” he continued, referring to Tesla's success.

Musk estimated in the interview that he used a small amount of ketamine every two weeks.

The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported in January that Musk's drug use has worried the top management of the companies he leads. According to WSJ's unnamed sources, Musk has used LSD, cocaine, ecstasy and psychedelic mushrooms.

Sources interviewed by the WSJ fear that Musk's drug use threatens both his health and the companies he leads. Sources familiar with Musk told the WSJ that Musk's drug use is ongoing.

In particular, the billionaire uses ketamine, for which he has a prescription. Musk has previously said that he uses ketamine to treat depression.

Ketamine is an anesthetic used in the treatment of animals and humans. It is also used as an intoxicant because it causes hallucinations and out-of-body experiences.

Musk the former host of the news channel CNN spoke about his use of ketamine Don Lemon's in the interview. The pre-recorded interview was published on YouTube and the messaging service X on Monday.

The interview is part of a program bearing the host's name, which was originally intended to be published exclusively on the messaging service X owned by Musk. Last week, however, Lemon said that Musk terminated the cooperation agreement after the interview.

According to Lemon, Musk had not liked his questions, Bloomberg reports.

Musk commented on the contract termination at X last week, saying he didn't like Lemon's approach, which was “basically just 'CNN, but on social media,' which doesn't work, as evidenced by the fact that CNN is doing death.”