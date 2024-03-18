Cairo (dpa)

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) announced the dates for the quarter-finals of the African Champions League, with the first-leg matches being held on March 29 and 30, while the return matches will be held on April 5 and 6.

“CAF” stated that the confrontation between Tanzania’s Simba and Al-Ahly will take place on Friday, March 29, while three matches will be held on Saturday, March 30: Young Africans with Sun Downs, Mazembe with Angola’s Petro Atletico, and then Tunisian Esperance with ASEC Mimosas.

He added: The return match will be held on Friday, April 5, where Sun Downs will meet Young Africans, and Al-Ahly will meet Simba, and the same round will conclude on Saturday, April 6, with two matches between Petro Atletico and Mazembe, then ASEC Mimosas with Esperance.