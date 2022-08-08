“Admiralty Shipyards” began the final stage of sea trials of the submarine “Kronstadt”

The shipbuilding enterprise “Admiralty Shipyards” (part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation) has begun the final stage of factory sea trials of the diesel-electric submarine “Kronstadt” of project 677 “Lada”. About it reported at the enterprise.

“As part of the event, which will take place in the ranges of the Gulf of Finland, specialists will test the electric propulsion system, the effectiveness of the hydroacoustic complex, technical means and devices at working depth. The commissioning team will test torpedo-rocket weapons, check the maneuverability of elements in a submerged position and steering devices at maximum speed, ”the report said.

After the submarine returns to the quay wall of the enterprise, the employees of the Admiralty Shipyards will begin to eliminate the comments and prepare the submarine for state tests.

“Kronstadt” is being built according to an adjusted project, based on the results of trial operation of the lead ship. On the submarine, the ship’s technical equipment control system, navigation system and electric propulsion system were modernized. Project 677 submarines carry Caliber missiles.

In April, it became known that the Admiralty Shipyards completed the second stage of factory sea trials of the Kronstadt submarine.