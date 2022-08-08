It is ‘disturbed’ and ‘unwise sad’ that the newlywed comedian Steven Brunswijk (38) had to make a statement about his much-discussed French kiss with an unknown woman during the Pride in Amsterdam. That’s what several relationship therapists and psychologists say to this site. “It shows that having a different form of relationship is not yet accepted everywhere,” says relationship therapist Nynke Nijman of the NVVS.

