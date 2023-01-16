AThis year, too, the Consumer Electronics Show is largely a car show. For example, Peugeot presented a new concept car late Thursday, which is intended to announce major changes for the brand. The study is called Inception, meaning beginning in Latin, and it is also the first major project under the leadership of design boss Matthias Hossann.

At the launch, brand boss Linda Jackson promised that all Peugeot models would be electrified next year and that five new electric cars with the lion in the emblem would come onto the market in the next five years. We also have the ambition to be the leading electric car brand in Europe by 2030.

The Inception study underscores this intention. It stands on one of four new electric platforms of Peugeot’s future. The Inception is five meters long and only 1.34 meters high, the roof is made of special glass, it is 7.25 square meters. Two electric motors bring all-wheel drive and an output of 500 kW (672 hp). A 100 kWh battery safe ranges of up to 1000 kilometers. Charging is quick thanks to 800-volt technology, and it only takes ten minutes for a further 300 kilometers. Inductive charging without a direct cable connection is also planned.



The interior shines with a new operating concept.

Image: manufacturer



The interior shines with a new operating concept that Peugeot sees as a further development of its i-Cockpit of the current models. There is no longer a classic, round steering wheel, nor is there a mechanical connection between the steering wheel and the 20-inch wheels (steer by wire). You can control it practically with your fingers, like in a video game.

Also because there is no classic dashboard, the driving experience in the Inception is completely new. And, of course, only the most modern materials are used for the interior. How much Peugeot can probably save from this sensational study in the series?