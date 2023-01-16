





07:12 We comment on how the Italian and international media cover the arrest of the “Cosa Nostra” boss, Matteo Messina Denaro, after 30 years of searching. © France24

We dedicate a press review to the coverage of the arrest of Matteo Messina Denaro. Considered the boss of “Cosa Nostra”, ‘The Guardian’ defines him as the “last godfather”. ‘Le Monde’ recalls that the man convicted ‘in absentia’ for the death of dozens of people boasted of having “filled an entire cemetery” by himself. In the Italian pages we find the details of a complex operation due to the lack of recent photographs of Denaro, on the run for the last thirty years.