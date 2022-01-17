The study, conducted by researchers from the Usher Institute at the University of Edinburgh, and its results were published in the journal “Nature Medicine”, said that unvaccinated pregnant women expose themselves and their fetuses to the risk of serious complications, if they contract Covid-19.

According to the study, infection of pregnant women with the virus 28 days before their due date, exposes them to the possibility of premature birth and death of the fetus.

It is also possible that such an injury at that time may cause the death of the infant after its birth, according to the UPI news agency.

Among the findings of the study also, infant mortality is four times higher among unvaccinated women, and they are more likely than vaccinated women to enter the intensive care unit when infected with the virus.

The study included a survey of data on more than 87,000 women in Scotland who were pregnant between December 2020, when the vaccination against corona began, and October 2021.

Among the children born to unvaccinated women with COVID-19, 22.6 per 1,000 died, a high rate compared to the normal average of 5.6 per 1,000.

Also, 16.6 percent of babies were born prematurely, compared to 8 percent, which is the average rate of premature births per 1,000 cases.

Among the findings of the study also, that pregnant women with symptoms of Covid-19, their chances of being admitted to the intensive care unit are three times higher compared to those who are vaccinated.

The study warned of the danger of believing some incorrect circulated information, such as increasing the vaccination against corona, from the risks of infertility in the future, or raising the rates of abortion and birth defects in newborns.