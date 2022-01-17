60 years old | Sami Saari has suffered from concentration disorders almost all her life: “Music is a refuge that has saved a bad time a couple of times”

In the mouths of admirers, Sami Saari is Sam the Man, one of the second-generation ambassadors of Finnish.

Get it for yourself an early glove, an architect-father guided his son forty years ago. And so he got it.

Singer, songwriter and guitarist Sami Saari is the only shoemaker in his formal education.

The choice of a craft profession as a spare glove was still not a whim or even based on a guesswork about a job that would not end with a hard worker in the middle.

“Every kind of handmade has been natural for me since I was a child,” says Sami Saari, who lives in Laajasalo now, under his sixty.

“I count on playing and making music more broadly.”

For the guitar and there is much more to musical craftsmanship. Music has always been an important tool for Saari to structure his restless world: a place where the hustle and bustle subsides and where one can concentrate. And a place where you can make the invisible visible.

“I’ve suffered from concentration disorders for most of my life, but have managed to gradually turn them into a musical immersion in my victory. Music has been a refuge, saved from bad trouble a couple of times. ”

Sami Saari’s long career as a smiling and good-spreading professional now appears in a different light.

Music is, of course, a livelihood for the self-employed entrepreneur, but being present has never been a key incentive to do so. Not to mention the success that is difficult to predict.

“The bread would be wider if you performed Finnish rock or percussion, it has been said many times. But who knows or can prove it. I don’t think anyone, ”Laari laughs.

As a performer his own music has been African American Rhythm & Blues for thirty years and especially soul, its slightly more modern derivative.

At the age of fourteen, Ujo Sami Saari played in the band High Fever, which had a gig in 1976 at the Tampere Fair Village. According to Saari, High Fever had a “spectacular stage show” that culminated in Petteri Palomäki, who took the picture, tearing off his shirt. – “Petteri had made small beginnings in the neckline of the t-shirts with scissors. When she grabbed her chest, the shirt was spectacularly torn, ”Saari recalls in her biography. – The book’s unique Sami Saari illustration.

At the age of sixteen, Sami Saari (middle) played in the Tampere-based band Beehive, whose repertoire included only Beatles songs. The island was Beehiven’s George Harrison, Vesa Kuula (left) John Lennon, Petteri Palomäki Paul McCartney and drummer Kimmo Koivula Ringo Starr. – Photo from Laura Parko’s work Unique Sami Saari, which will be published soon.

But why soul? Why not really rock or rock, for which Saari has had playing experience since the early 1980s, when he was still living in Tampere.

“Perhaps one of my early core experiences was the fun, lightness and freedom associated with music that I felt in my childhood home,” Saari thinks.

The father, who listened to older jazz, knew many jazz musicians, who often stopped sitting for a long evening, telling a story.

“Later, it was a small shock that Finland was not such a light and swinging country. My friend and I have been playfully fighting this groovy people for over thirty years. ”

“We weren’t supposed to sing beautifully, we rocked,” recalls Sami Saari’s Veeti & The Velvets, founded in 1990, which included Sasu Moilanen (left), Sami Saari, Aki Sirkesalo and Veeti Kallio from start to finish. – The book’s unique Sami Saari illustration.

One of the most important of the brethren was a singer and a songwriter Aki Sirkesalo (1962–2004), which Saari became acquainted with in 1985.

Their common breakthrough was the four musicians Veeti & The Velvets, a pioneer of Finnish unaccompanied choirs. And its years also marked the beginning of both solo careers: Sirkesalo’s album Peace of mind published in 1995, Saaren Do re mi 1997.

“It wasn’t until then that I started practicing being a soloist, but not as a yellow beak. I had been a band musician for fifteen years and I was also happy with my role. ”

The beginning was still not one celebration, neither alone nor with Sirkesalo. The reception of men who sang and dressed differently from the mainstream was also strongly gendered.

“I read from the back room to safety many times, even though hardly those big guys had hit such a small guy.”

Over time, the reception has leveled off, at least in this respect, and after seven of his own albums, Saari does not have to justify his choices. Soul can be performed in Finnish – as well as jazz, blues, rock or rap sprouting from the same roots.

“I’ve always done what I like myself. And been happy if someone else liked it, ”says Saari, who has not thought about its past better.

“Instead of nostalgia, the future has been much more interesting so far.”

The newest on the island The band, Sami Saari and Jazzpojat, who have released one album, is still a small exception in this respect, as he remembers his genre, the jazz system, from a childhood, from those sitters where the cheerful attitude of Tampere-based jazz musicians exuded.

The first album of the Jazz Boys has carried Sami Saari far. And the sequel follows. Another already completed album will be released when gigs sometimes start and a broken bone in the fall allows playing.

“There was fun jazz in Finland in the 1950s and 1960s, sung by Olavi Virta, Brita Koivunen, Vieno Kekkonen and Pirkko Mannola, among others. Could it continue? ” asked Sami Saari himself and in 2017 formed the band Sami Saari and Jazzpojat. From the beginning, it has included Saari (left), pianist Mikael Myrskog, drummer Ville Pynssi and bassist Eero Seppä. – Photo from Sami Saari’s home album.