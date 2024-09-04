Mexico City.- Led by student counselors, students from various courses, including Law, demonstrated this Tuesday in favor of the reform of the Judicial Branch.

With slogans such as “democracy yes, no to the Sabadazos”, “democracy already in the Judiciary” and “the people have already made their decision: democracy yes, no to the finger-pointing”, the university students held demonstrations in several states of the country.

“From district courts in Baja California to the Tianguis Mulsay in Yucatan, young people from more than 90 public and private universities demonstrated in public squares, markets and the headquarters of the Judicial Branch,” they said in a statement. The students insisted that the current “Judicial Career” is marked by nepotism and that age should not be used as an excuse to prevent someone from occupying a position in the Judicial Branch, if they meet the new requirements considered in articles 95 and 97 that are expected to be reformed in the next few hours in the Chamber of Deputies.

The national spokesperson for “Jóvenes por La Reforma”, Layla Manilla, reported that they will hold a rally on September 5 in front of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN).

“The demands will be to have an Autonomous Court within the Judicial Branch to impose discipline, to combat corruption and nepotism, to set maximum time limits to resolve criminal matters and to free the Judicial Branch from the Economic Branch once and for all,” he said.