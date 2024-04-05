The Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defense announced the implementation of Operation “Birds of Goodness,” the 25th air drop of humanitarian and relief aid into the northern Gaza Strip.

The operation included the participation of two C17 aircraft belonging to the State Air Force, and two C295 aircraft belonging to the Air Force of the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt.

The drop operations took place over inaccessible areas in the northern Gaza Strip, via four planes carrying 80 tons of food and relief aid, bringing the total aid since the launch of “Birds of Charity” to 1,401 tons.