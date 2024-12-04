Spain continues to do poorly in mathematics and science competence, moving further and further away from the OECD and EU average, and Catalonia, Balearic Islands and Canary Islands They continue to be his most lagging students. According to data from the last TIMSS report (International Study of Trends in Mathematics and Science) 2023 of the International Association for the Evaluation of Educational Achievement (IEA), which evaluates the competence and level of performance of fourth grade students (10 years old) in the two disciplines, in Mathematics the regions that obtain the best scores, all above the national average, are Castile and León (522), Asturias (520), Community of Madrid (519), Navarre (517) and Galicia.

On the other hand, the students who have obtained the worst scores in Mathematics, below the Spanish average, are those from the Balearic Islands (473), Canary Islands (485), Catalonia (489) and Andalusia (494). The new decline in Catalonia contributes to the educational crisis in this region that reached its peak with the catastrophic results obtained in the last PISA Report. The Generalitat has today shown its concern about the data.

The president of the Higher Evaluation Council and general director of Innovation, Digitalization and Curriculum, Mercè Andreuhas assessed the report: «The score of these tests once again justifies the Department’s concern to improve educational results and, specifically, in mathematical competence; For this reason, different measures are being promoted. The trend is negative but changes in education take time and the results will not be obtained overnight. “We have addressed this problem from many aspects, but we focus our efforts on training teachers and improving the analysis of results,” he indicated in a statement.

In the same sense, he explained that the Department of Education and Vocational Training proposes various measures, some already underway and others that will begin to be worked on, to reverse this situation.









In Science, students from Asturias (528), Galicia (525), Castile and León (525), Community of Madrid (523) and Navarre (510).

Below the Spanish average in Sciences, students from Balearic Islands (485), Andalusia (497), Canary Islands (499) and Catalonia (502).

The TIMSS 2023 Report also measures performance in environmental awareness. Thus, Spain’s average score (510 points) is below the total of the European Union (515 points) and is significantly lower than the average of the OECD (525 points).

For its part, the situation of the nine autonomous communities with comparable data presents some variability. Specifically, above the national average are Galicito (533), Asturias (532), Castile and León (527), the Community of Madrid (526), Catalonia (517) and Navarra (514). On the contrary, below the Spanish average are Andalusia (499), the Balearic Islands (500) and the Canary Islands (500).