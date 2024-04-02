The dream of Libertadores Cup of America starts this Tuesday for Millonarios, who receive Flamengo from Brazil at the Nemesio Camacho El Campín stadium, a high-level match in Bogotá that opens the curtain on group E.

Millionaires has a clear objective, to face one of the best teams on the continent and the best candidate to win the Libertadores Cup, according to some betting houses.

A victory could give an air of relief to the 'ambassador' team that managed to breathe in the Colombian League and remains in the fight to enter the semi-final home runs, it is ninth in the table with 19 points.

Millonarios arrives with a certain air on his shirt, he doesn't know what it's like to lose for four dates and he has just won his last two games. However, the DT Alberto Gamero He still hasn't found that attractive game that led the club to win the 16th star last year.

““We are a team that can compete and dream of the Libertadores,” Gamero explained. before the match against the Brazilians. The hope is to play a good game and the dream is to win taking advantage of the more than 2,600 meters above sea level.

Although the numbers are not in favor of Millonarios, of the 21 games played against Brazilian teams, they have only won 6 times, tied 4 games and lost the remaining 11 games.

In fact, their last victory against a Brazilian club dates back to 2018, when they beat Corinthians by the slightest difference as a visitor with a goal from midfielder César Carrillo.

Flamengo, with a great present

Flamengo arrived in Bogotá with the 'pesada', almost all the 'Mengao' figures traveled to Bogotá, with the exception of forward Gabriel Barbosa, who will not be in the game due to the two-year suspension he received from a Brazilian court for 'obstructing a doping test'.

The Rio team starts as one of the favorites for the title: it has the second most expensive squad in the Libertadores Cupon the bench they have a coach who already knows what it means to win the title, such as Tite, and has just won two of the last five editions.

“We know it will be a very difficult game, this team has great physical strength. Here we have to pass the ball faster,” said the Everton winger in the club's nets.

Those led by Tite come to the duel with confidence, since they do not know what it is like to lose in 2024, in which they are undefeated in 16 games. In their last match they beat Nova Iguacu 0-3 in the first leg final of the Carioca Tournament.

Furthermore, they arrive with a record that Millionaires hopes to break through at the height of Bogotá, Argentine goalkeeper Agustín Rossi has gone 1,055 minutes without conceding a goal, he has more than 10 games with an undefeated net.

Possible formations

Millionaires: Álvaro Montero – Sander Navarro, Óscar Vanegas, Juan Pablo Vargas, Yuber Quiñonez – Juan Pereira, Stiven Vega – Emerson Rodríguez, Daniel Ruíz, Beckham Castro – Juan Carvajal. DT: Alberto Gamero.

Flamengo: Agustín Rossi, Guillermo Varela, David Luiz, Léo Pereira and Ayrton Lucas; Erick Pulgar, Igor Jesús (De La Cruz) and Arrascaeta; Luiz Araújo (Bruno Henrique), Everton Cebolinha and Pedro.

