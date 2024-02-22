He Young Classic between America and Blue Cross It is one of the matches that generates the most expectations in each tournament and now with even more reason the fans look forward to it due to the great present that the cement team is experiencing, which has six consecutive victories in the Liga MXwhile the azulcremas are the current champion.
Evidently, those from Coapa seek to take advantage of their rival by raising their prices in the Aztec stadiumfor this duel that will take place on Saturday, February 24, where the locals will seek to put a stop to those from La Noria, who have begun to capture the football idea of the Argentine coach in the best way. Martin Anselmiwhich quickly changed the booing to applause.
The tickets for the Young Classic are the most expensive so far in the 2024 Clausura Tournament considering that the cheapest is in 400 pesos and the most expensive in 1750 pesosexceeding the cost of the comparison against Striped. The rest of those required are 450, 500, 550, 900, 950 and 1300, with the ticket offices already enabled from this Thursday at 10:00 a.m., the same as the online sale, while on the same day the ticket offices will be open until 4:00 p.m.
In addition to this, the Millions They will seek to maintain the hegemony they have had during 2023 and 2022, after defeating Machine 2-3 in the Apertura 2023, 1-3 in the Clausura 2023, without forgetting that humiliating 7-0 win in the Apertura 2022 and a zero draw in the Clausura 2022, so the celestials will try to finish it once and for all with Americanist dominance.
