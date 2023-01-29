Drama in the province of Salerno, a 5-month-old baby dies a few hours after being discharged from the hospital: investigations in progress

A truly heartbreaking episode occurred in the last few hours in the province of Salerno. Unfortunately a baby of just 5 months he lost his life after being discharged from the hospital. He had arrived there with breathing problems, but in the end there was nothing more that could be done.

The family shocked by the loss suffered, decided to stick out regular complaint to the carabinieri of the local station, who are now investigating the incident.

According to information released by some local media, the facts have begun a few days ago. Precisely in the family home which is located in the municipality of Perdifumoin the province of Salerno.

The little one was not well in those last days, maybe for one thing bronchiolitis. When his conditions suddenly worsened, his parents decided to transport him first to the Ruggi D’Aragona hospital and then to the Saint John of Godof Salerno.

Here the doctors saw the situation, they ordered her recovery. But it is on Thursday that they decided to discharge him. For them his condition was now calm and he could go home.

But it’s only 24 hours after he got a new one complication and the worried mother and father carried him back to the hospital Santa Maria della Speranzaof Battipaglia.

The sad death of the 5 month old baby

During the journey, the child passed out and upon his arrival in the emergency room, the doctors could no longer do nothing to save his life. They had no choice but to note the death.

The parents shocked by the heartbreaking loss suffered, have decided to stick out one complaint. In fact, in the next few hours, the prosecutor should have the autopsy and they also ordered the seizure of medical records.

The possibility is not excluded that the investigators may enroll some doctors on the register of suspects, as a duty, in order to proceed with the investigation of the case. There will be more updates on the sad story.