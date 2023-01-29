Parties | The coalition’s Petteri Orpo promises a time of difficult decisions

The party would be ready to return the Kela allowance cut by the government. Chairman Petteri Orpo gives a speech to the party people on the parliamentary election cruise.

The coalition chairman Petteri Orpo says that the next years will be a time of difficult decisions in Finland.

However, he promises that during the next government term, the citizens will have more in hand earlier, if the coalition is in government.

“The competitors try to claim that we are only talking about the taxation of mountain advisors. The fact is that the coalition’s “mountain advisors” are more than two million wage earners: Teachers, police officers, early childhood education professionals, nurses. Now is the right time to promise them that they will get more from their salary,” Orpo said during the coalition’s election cruise outside Tallinn.

According to Orpo, this is done by reducing the taxation of earned income. He repeated the coalition’s promise to reduce taxation by one billion euros.

Coalition has already announced the cut lists at the end of last year.

“I’ll be honest with you. In the coming years, difficult decisions must be made in order to put the economy on a sustainable footing. You have to save, you have to make choices. This fact should not be hidden.”

Orpo says it wants to restore the Kela benefits cut by the government.

“The Kela compensation was especially a support for low- and middle-income earners, and the government cut it. This is what we want to return.”

Orphan spoke On the election cruise between Helsinki and Tallinn. 1,200 union activists from different parts of Finland participated in the triumphant event.

Members were trained to use social media, among other things. There were more than 20 different events. They dealt with, among other things, the labor market, municipalities, economic policy, defense policy, seniors and education.

The party launched the election slogan “Now is the right time”, which was also carried on the ship all Saturday evening. “Finland’s direction is changing,” Chairman Orpo declared in his Saturday pep talk in a nightclub, and the audience loudly responded that they agreed.

Orphan also believes in Finland’s new rise, the “blue and white rise”.

“Finland will be made a clean energy superpower, so that homes and industry will have enough cheap electricity even with paukkupakas,” he said.

“We can attract back to Finland the industry that left here for the world. This will bring jobs and well-being to Finland.”

“We can export clean blue and white solutions to the world. By the end of the next decade, our clean exports will be twice as large as all of Finland’s emissions.”

Party spoke about its economic line quite extensively already at the end of November, when it revealed that it was ready to halve the duration of earnings-related unemployment insurance and to cut housing and business subsidies.

The coalition has long said that it has committed to balancing the public finances with 9 billion euros during two election periods, as the Ministry of Finance proposed at the end of the year.

The coalition would balance the public finances by primarily cutting social security and business subsidies. It would lighten income taxation rapidly, but would tighten the taxation of, for example, tobacco products and alcohol.

The coalition would direct additional spending to, among other things, education.

