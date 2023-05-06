Saturday, May 6, 2023
Strong earthquake of magnitude 5.0 was registered in Mexico and Guatemala

May 6, 2023
in World
Strong earthquake of magnitude 5.0 was registered in Mexico and Guatemala


Strong earthquake of magnitude 5.0 is registered in Mexico and Guatemala

This tremor occurred in the Comalapa Border, in the state of Chiapas,

This tremor occurred in the Comalapa Border, in the state of Chiapas,

The meteorological authorities reported that several aftershocks were felt in the Aztec country.

On May 5, an earthquake of magnitude 5.0 was registered in the border region between Mexico and Guatemala, as reported by the United States Geological Survey on its official website. In addition, they detailed that it had a depth of 177.9 kilometers. At the moment, no casualties or structural damage have been reported.

On the other hand, The National Seismological Service of Mexico reported that this tremor occurred on the Comalapa Border, in the state of Chiapas, and they placed it at a magnitude of 5.1.

In addition, they reported that the Aztec country continues to tremble and throughout the year there have been several aftershocks. “Until 7:00 p.m. on May 5, 2023, 902 aftershocks of the M 5.5 earthquake that occurred in Oaxaca on April 3, 2023 have been registered, the largest of magnitude M 4.1,” they wrote on their official Twitter account.

In recent days, Guatemala has raised its alert for the eruption of the Fuego Volcano, since its activity with ash was abundant and the columns of smoke have spread for more than 200 kilometers from the mountain, located in the south of the Central American nation. .

For this reason, the National Coordinator for Disaster Reduction (Conred) declared the orange alert and recommended the evacuation of two areas close to the geological structure.

DANIELA LARRARTE ASAAD
DIGITAL SCOPE WRITING
TIME

More news

Debanhi Escobar | This is how the case for his death goes: “It has been a year of solitude”

Nine kidnapped Colombians were rescued in northern Mexico

Mexico: mistreated dog attends the trial against its owner

