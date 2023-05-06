Macron said in a video clip posted on Twitter: “By fighting poverty in the world, we are fighting the deep causes behind wars. By helping the most fragile countries to face the consequences of climate warming such as floods and droughts, we are fighting for a fairer international order because these countries are not responsible for climate change.” “.

He stated that France invested 15 billion euros ($16.8 billion) in international solidarity in 2022, compared to ten billion euros ($11.2 billion) in 2017.

“We have become the fourth country in the world in terms of providing aid,” he said.

Macron said that financing projects to remove carbon in the world or to protect forests and oceans aims to protect “the future of our young generations.”

He stressed that in the face of various crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine, “it is our duty to intensify efforts at the global level and involve all countries, all parties, in building a new global compact that is more just and more solidarity.”

On the other hand, Macron announced the creation of “three thousand expert and volunteer positions abroad for French youth by 2027”, which will embody “France’s values ​​on the international scene.”

He explained that these positions are within international organizations, foreign administrations and non-governmental organizations.

Macron spoke about the international summit to be held in Paris on June 22 and 23, with the aim of monitoring more means and investments for countries vulnerable to climate change, with the aim of mobilizing the private sector.