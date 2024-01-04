Unacceptable, inflammatory and irresponsible.

Criticism and warnings of the Israeli administration from governments around the world have not stopped coming after a series of statements by that country's officials about the fate of the Palestinians in Gaza.

Itamar Ben-Gvir, Israel's national security minister, said Monday that The departure of Palestinians from Gaza and the reestablishment of Israeli settlements in the territory is “a correct, just, moral and humane solution.”

“This is an opportunity to develop a project that encourages Gaza residents to emigrate to countries around the world,” he continued at a meeting of his ultranationalist Otzma Yehudit (Jewish Power) party.

His comments came a day after Israel's Finance Minister, Bezalel Smotrich, said that His country should work to ensure that almost the entire Palestinian population of Gaza leaves the strip through “emigration” and then establish Israeli settlements in that territory.

Although Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's official position is that Gazans can return to their homes after the war, comments from senior officials in his government worry the international community.

In response, The head of foreign policy of the European Union, Josep Borrell, condemned both statements this Wednesday, which he described as “inflammatory and irresponsible.”

“Forced displacement is strictly prohibited as it is a serious violation of (international humanitarian law) and words matter,” the official wrote in X.

Criticism from Chile, Spain, France and the United Kingdom

Almost simultaneously, the United Kingdom Foreign Minister, Tariq Ahmad, deplored on the same platform the “inflammatory” comments of the Israeli ministers.

“Gaza is occupied Palestinian territory and will be part of a future Palestinian state. “The UK firmly rejects any suggestion of resettlement of Palestinians out of Gaza,” a Foreign Office spokesperson said.

For its part, France urged Israel to refrain from making statements “so provocative, which are irresponsible and fuel tensions.”

“It is not up to the Israeli government to decide where Palestinians should live on their land. “The future of the Gaza Strip and its inhabitants will depend on a unified Palestinian state living in peace and security alongside Israel,” he added.

The Spanish government also warned Israel against the forced displacement of Palestinians.

“Spain reiterates the urgent need to respect International Law, International Humanitarian Law and to guarantee the protection of the civilian population,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Further north on the continent, the Dutch Foreign Ministry said the nation “rejects any calls for Palestinian displacement from Gaza or the reduction of Palestinian territory.”

In Latin America, Chile was one of the first countries in the region to reject the suggestions of Israeli ministers.

“The irresponsible actions and statements of the Israeli authorities constitute a serious obstacle to the implementation of the two-state solution, as the only way to achieve a just, full and definitive peace between Palestine and Israel,” he added in a statement published this Thursday. the Chilean Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“We are not another star on the American flag”

On Tuesday, Joe Biden's administration issued an unusually critical statement that experts say underscores the deepening divisions between Washington and Tel Aviv over the fate of the Gaza Strip.

In it, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller stated that The rhetoric of ministers Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir “is inflammatory and irresponsible” and “should stop immediately.”

“We have been clear, consistent and unequivocal that Gaza is Palestinian land and will remain Palestinian land, with Hamas no longer in control of its future and without terrorist groups capable of threatening Israel,” Miller stressed.

Shortly thereafter, Ben Gvir dismissed the US conviction.

“I really appreciate the United States of America, but with all due respect, we are not another star on the American flag.”

“The United States is our best friend, but first of all, we will do what is good for the State of Israel: the emigration of hundreds of thousands from Gaza will allow the residents (of the border area) to return home and live,” he added. .

“Israel supports the humanitarian solution of encouraging emigration”

The next morning Smotrich continued his rhetoric encouraging “voluntary emigration” of Palestinians.

“More than 70% of Israeli public opinion supports the humanitarian solution of encouraging the voluntary emigration of Arabs from Gaza and their absorption in other countries,” he wrote in X on Wednesday.

In 2005, Israel unilaterally withdrew its last troops and settlers from Gaza, ending its presence within the territory that began in 1967.

However, it maintained almost complete control of its borders.

The two ministers' statements have raised new concerns about the future of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip once the war ends.

Gaza health authorities, led by Hamas, say that since the Hamas attack on Israel, which killed 1,139 people, some 22,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Israeli military response.

Fighting continues and, according to the UN, 85% of Gazans have been internally displaced.

