The new year starts for 28-year-old Simone van Dijk where she loves most. In the middle of the forest. In her tractor tent. Without heating, a well-stocked pantry or a washing machine that cleans her woolen clothes within an hour. But with the rustling of forest animals and a clear sky full of stars when it freezes at night. “I want to reduce my life to its essence.”

