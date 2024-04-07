Strikes | The month-long strikes ended, industry is back to work

SAK chairman Jarkko Eloranta stressed at Thursday's press conference that SAK's goals have not changed.

Central organization of wage earners SAK's political industrial action has come to an end, and many industrial workplaces will return to work today, Monday.

SAK board of directors boat about the “suspension” of the strikes in the meeting held last Thursday. Chairman of SAK Jarkko Eloranta justified the decision at a press conference on Thursday by the fact that the government has said that there will be no negotiations with the employees during the strikes. He also stressed that SAK's goals have not changed.

“The decision to suspend the strikes did not come because the strikers had had enough. Let's give time for negotiations. Now is the time for the government to show if they are true to their word,” he said.

Minister of Labour Arto Satonen (kok) commented on SAK's announcement on Thursday message service in X.

“As it has been stated before, when the strikes are not on, it is possible to discuss the details important to the stakeholders and look for a solution,” Satonen wrote.

of SAK the next time the board will meet on April 18, i.e. after the board's framework dispute, to assess the situation.

“On the one hand, whether there has been a development in the labor market situation that would make it necessary to reassess the situation. The frame race is also approaching, and many are looking in its direction with moderate concern,” said Eloranta.

“Every day there are louder talks about new surgeries,” he added.

of SAK the political strikes started on March 11 and lasted about a month. With strikes, the unions protested the government's weakening of working life and cuts to social security. According to SAK, a total of around 7,000 workers were on strike.