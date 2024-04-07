A team that has a good streak, that has three consecutive victories or that achieves a more or less considerable undefeated record, is a team that is in the fight for classification in the 2024-I League. The three teams with the most titles in Colombian soccer, Nacional, Millonarios and América, which just four games ago were at the bottom, are getting back into the fight for classification.

Historically, in 19-date tournaments, like the current one, in which the traditional 'classics date' was eliminated, the average number of points with which the eighth place has entered is 29. And the percentage that the one who occupies today has That position, América de Cali, gives a projection to think that this is the figure needed to enter, that is, the so-called 'magic number'.

In that order of ideas, there is already a team more than enough and confirmed in the finals, the surprising Atlético Bucaramanga, who on Saturday took advantage of the terrible moment of Deportivo Cali to beat them 2-1 and reach 32 points, with which they already have box in the finals and now aims to secure one of the first two places and with it, the also misnamed 'invisible point', which is nothing other than the sporting advantage in the event of a tie in points in home runs.

“The entire squad has a great sense of belonging, for the club, for the city and that is why the commitment and level of dedication of our footballers. The people's enthusiasm comes from our players, so we will fight until the end to make it a reality,” said Bucaramanga coach Rafael Dudamel.

Once Caldas is not yet mathematically classified, but it celebrated as if it were: on Friday, it beat Tolima 2-1, another team that has already reached the limit of 29. Santa Fe and Pereira, with 27, are very close to getting there.

From there on down comes the fight. Junior, who seemed calm, was complicated by the win in Cali and stopped in 24. Equidad already surpassed it with the resounding 4-0 against Boyacá Chicó, this Sunday.

Four historical players fight for eighth place

The tough fight is for eighth place, in which everyone played for América on this day: Nacional lost, Águilas lost… And there are others involved: Millonarios, who had already advanced their match for this date; Fortaleza, which surprised Pablo Repetto's team at the Atanasio, and Medellín, which tied Jaguares 2-2 after losing 2-0, continue fighting, although with a very negative goal difference.

A good streak, especially if it is close to home runs, gives good title options. This is the Colombian tournament.

