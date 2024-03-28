Thursday, March 28, 2024
Strikes | Neste's fuel shortage has eased considerably – these stations still have problems

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 28, 2024
in World Europe
0
Strikes | Neste's fuel shortage has eased considerably – these stations still have problems

The fuel shortage at Neste's stations has eased significantly compared to Wednesday.

Oil refiner Neste's fuel shortage has eased considerably. The company says on its website on Thursday that a total of five gas stations are affected by problems related to the availability of fuel.

As recently as Wednesday, there were similar problems at a total of almost 30 stations.

Thursday's situation describes the situation that prevailed at 9:15 a.m.

On Wednesday, regular stations had the biggest shortage of diesel. Neste Express's Konalan station in Helsinki was the only station with a shortage of several products: both 98-octane gasoline, diesel winter quality, and renewable diesel.

Disruptions in the availability of fuel are due to the political strikes that started on Monday, March 11. The employees' side said that they will continue the initially planned two-week strikes until April 7th. At that time, the strikes would have already lasted four weeks.

The news is updated.

