Gabriella Sturani, Vasco Rossi's ex and mother of one of his children, has died

Mourning for Vasco Rossi: Gabriella Sturani, the rocker's former partner and mother of Lorenzo, one of his three children, has died.

The singer himself broke the news of the woman's death with a touching post published on his channels social.

“I never thought that Gabriella would leave before me. Dear Lorenzo, your mother will always be alive in our hearts and in our most beautiful memories. I hug you tightly… I'm close to you… And I love you” wrote Vasco Rossi attaching some photos of his son Lorenzo and Gabriella Sturani.

Fifty-seven years old, Vasco Rossi dedicated the song to her Gabriwritten in 1993. The singer and Gabriella Sturani met in 1980, as told by the woman in an interview with Vanity Fair: “I was 13 when I met Vasco. I was with my cousin in a club in Rimini, with a group of friends, one of them knew Vasco”.

Love, however, blossomed in 1983 and ended three years later when Lorenzo was born: “For Vasco – she said – it wasn't the time to become a father”.

The two, however, remained on good terms: “Rossi is number one. He has always been there and will always be there, he is the father of my son”.