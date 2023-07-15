Home page World

From: Bjarne Kommnick

The strikes in Italy are also affecting air travel. 270,000 passengers were affected on Saturday. What should travelers be prepared for?

Milan – On Saturday (July 15), passengers in Italian air traffic will have to prepare for flight cancellations. The reason for this is the ongoing strikes, while wage negotiations between employee unions and employers enter the next round, according to the daily La Republica had previously reported. What does this mean for travelers who want to start or return home on this day?

Strike in Italian air traffic – 270,000 passengers affected

ItaliaRimborso – a consumer flight delay and cancellation compensation company – said around 270,000 passengers across Italy will be affected by Saturday’s strikes. From 10 a.m. onwards, the on-board staff should stop working at Italian check-ins, as the ADAC reports on its website. In London, too, travelers are currently having to prepare for strikes in air traffic.

On Saturday, July 15, airline Ita Airways will cancel 133 flights as part of a widespread strike. © Massimo Insabato/dpa

In addition, the pilots of Malta Air, which operates flights for Ryanair in Italian airspace, want to pause their work from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. The pilots of the airline Vueling are also likely to follow the union’s call to strike from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. At the airline Ita Airways, a total of 133 flights are also to be canceled on Saturday.

Rail traffic in Italy unrestricted again after strikes

In rail traffic, travelers in Italy no longer have to be prepared for restrictions due to strikes. Although the staff of the state railway company Trenitalia went on strike on Thursday, the negotiations between unions and employers are considered to be over. In particular, the Italian long-distance transport was affected by strikes. Strikes broke out at Italian airports in June. At that time, passengers had 24 hours.

But not only the arrival or departure can strain the nerves of travelers to Italy, trouble is also lurking on site: beach holidaymakers should familiarize themselves with some of Italy’s unfamiliar rules and laws. Unknowing tourists can also fall into nasty cost traps.