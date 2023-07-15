Before confirming your exclusivity in Xbox, Microsoft expected to sell more than 10 million copies of Starfield of Bethesda and the game of Indiana Jones from Machine Games in PlayStation. This emerges from a new court document from the recent trial of Microsoft-FTC.

“The financial director of Microsoft GamingTim Stuart, stated that when Microsoft evaluated the exclusivity of the games ZeniMax in December 2020, despite having more than 10 million units planned for both Starfield as for Indiana Jones on playstation, Microsoft believed that he could make up for the losses incurred by taking the games of ZeniMax exclusives through increased console sales GamePasssays a snippet of the FTC document.

ZeniMaxthe parent company of Bethesda Softworkswas acquired by Microsoft in 2021. Bethesda is the publisher of many popular video game franchises such as Fallout, The Elder Scrolls, Doom and others, including the next Starfield. Apart from deathloop and Ghostwire: Tokyowhich were supposed to arrive at PlayStation prior to the acquisition, projects ZeniMax were planned as exclusive to Xbox.

The recent legal battle, which has so far favored Microsoftmeans that the company is closer to finalizing its agreement to buy Activision Blizzard for almost $69 billion dollars. If the deal goes through, Microsoft will own popular video game franchises such as Crash Bandicoot, Overwatch, World of Warcraft and call of duty.

It is not clear how Microsoft will manage the exclusivity of the projects of Activision once the acquisition is completed. Microsoft has previously stated that call of duty Will it still be available on consoles? PlayStation after the deal is closed with Activision.

Starfield is being prepared for its release in Xbox Series X|S and pc on September 6 (September 1 for Early Access versions), while the game of Indiana Jones does not have an announced release date.

Via: gamespot

Editor’s note: It is obvious that there will be losses in terms of cross-platform forecasts, but it remains to be seen if Microsoft is betting on trying to get users to change their PlayStation to Xbox or if what they want is to generate money, in the latter case, there will be games that will continue to come out for PlayStationIs there hope for Starfield be one of them? Maybe they could try a timed exclusive, once sales of the game slow down they could release it for another console to capitalize.