Strikes | A new strike warning for the trade sector – including all K-Citymarkets, Prismas and Lidl

The scope of the new strike includes, among other things, all K-Citymarkets, Prismat and Lidl stores and it affects a total of 415 locations.

Service industries trade union Pam warns of a new strike in the trade sector. The new strike would start on February 16 and last until February 18, unless an agreement is reached in the labor dispute before then.

Pam says in her press release that the new strike affects 415 locations, where a total of approximately 26,000 employees and supervisors work.

According to Pam, all K-Citymarkets, Prismat and Lidl stores, as well as 42 Tokmanni and 14 Halpa-Halli stores are affected by the strike. Also included are Kesko Logistiikka’s terminals in Tampere, Turku, Kuopio and Oulu, as well as Veljekset Keskinen Oy’s stores, i.e. Tuuri’s village shop.

The purpose of the strike is to speed up the ongoing negotiations on the collective agreement in the trade sector. The parties will mediate the labor dispute under the leadership of the national mediator next time on Wednesday.

“We are now in a situation where the negotiations or mediations in no field seem to be progressing, and therefore we hope that the strike announcements will show employers more broadly that the wage earners’ movement is united in seeking wage increases,” says Pam’s chairman Annika Rönni-Sällinen in the bulletin.

In addition to the strike warning, Pam decided on a ban on overtime, shift changes and transfers. It goes into effect this Wednesday in all stores in the trade.

Last for weeks, Pam has warned of several strikes in warehouses and stores.

If no agreement is reached, the first of Pam’s strikes will take place on the 6th-9th. February. It targets 25 warehouses.

The union has announced the next strike on 9.–11. February. It applies to more than 160 locations in the trade sector, among which are Prisms and K-Citymarkets in big cities.

Even before the strike announced on Tuesday, there will be a strike targeting 47 warehouses on the 13th-16th. February. Among them are several large logistics centers for grocery stores.

In addition, Teollisuusliitto supports Pami’s strike in warehouses with its own strike at a company in the field called Wioss Witron On Site Services.

There is a big strike wave going on, with which the unions are trying to speed up their negotiations on salary increases. In addition to the trade sector, strikes have been warned in, for example, the technology industry and the chemical industry.