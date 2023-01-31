The return of E3 to the Los Angeles Convention Center It was something that many fans expected because there was a change of organizer, there are many games coming up and there would be a lot of space for attendees from outside the video game press. The problem is that PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo will not attend the event.

This information comes from IGN who received information from various sources that affirm the absence of PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo at E3 2023. So far there is no kind of statement on social networks or confirmation from any of the aforementioned companies that corroborate said statement.

However, PlayStation stopped attending E3 after its participation in 2018 when it presented a long preview of The Last of Us Part II and Ghost of Tsushima. Little by little, Xbox left its space on the floor of the Los Angeles Convention Center to use the Microsoft Theater which is a few steps away and, Nintendo is the most regular of the three, although just as it can only show one game as it did with Breath of The Wild, it can also release several.

Secondly, other companies have also walked away from the biggest video game event. Electronic Arts decided to put together its own party very close to Hollywood a few days before E3. Activision stopped placing a huge stand to only have private appointments to attend to the press and there are many exhibitors with very small spaces when 5 years ago there was an expense for giving a very large experience to all attendees.

We also recommend: E3 2023 already has a date and will divide days between industry and consumers

The organizers of E3 respond to the situation that occurs with the event

Reedpoop, the organizers of PAX and now E3 also had their respective right of reply to address the issue. Technically they say that many companies have approached them and are working closely with the ESA to create a new type of event.

Also, Reedpoop mentions that they are working to create a show that brings together the global gaming industry. We must also add that the format of the event will change as we know it, a detail that may be the reason for the likely change of opinion of Nintendo, Xbox and PlayStation.

Perhaps we are not that far from knowing which companies will be attending E3, however, we should not be surprised that several surprises fall that several fans will not like or, on the contrary, it turns out that it is the show that can host both gamers and press alike.

If it goes ahead, E3 2023 will take place June 13-16 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Remember that you can follow all our news at Google Newyes and that you can join our community in discord.

Font