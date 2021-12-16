Maneuver, Landini: “The distance between the political palace and the country increases”

“I think the distance between the palace of politics and the country is increasing” and “we are giving a voice to those who instead want the social justice and so that the world of work becomes central again ”. The leader of the CGIL, Maurizio Landini, which he has already achieved Piazza del Popolo in Rome for it strike proclaimed together with the Uil against the maneuver.

“They called us next Monday on pensions, on starting the Fornero reform we have been asking for a long time – he said – today is the start of a mobilization, not everything ends with the budget law. We are at the beginning, to change everything that has been done wrong in recent years ”.

Strike, Bombers: “Full squares, here the real country”

“Today there are five squares full. It is strange to say that we do not represent the real country, those left behind. We ask the government to make different choices. The country needs answers, which so far are not enough”. Thus the general secretary of the Uil, Pierpaolo Bombardieri, from the demonstration in Piazza del Popolo in Rome to the General strike from CGIL And Uil.

CGIL and UIL fill Piazza del Popolo against the maneuver, the images of the demonstration

The images of the manifestation from CGIL And Uil at Piazza del Popolo in Rome to protest against the maneuver. The acronyms trade unions they have gathered thousands of people to ask for more on the weaker sections of the population by the budget law.

Relocations, Bombardieri (Uil): “The decree got lost in the corridors of the Mise”

“The decree anti-relocations? I think he got lost in the corridors of the Put. We are also in the square for this, we want concrete answers “so the Secretary Uil Pierpaolo Bombardieri at the demonstration in Piazza del Popolo in Rome against the maneuver.

Strike, the voices of the demonstrators in the CGIL-UIL square in Rome. “Everything is missing in this maneuver”

Here are the voices of the protesters took to the streets to protest against the maneuver in Rome. Thousands have filled Piazza del Popolo under the abbreviations trade unions from CGIL And Uil to ask for more on taxman, work And pensions.

Strike: Confindustria sources, membership below 5%

The first data on the strike general proclaimed by CGIL And Uil, pending the final ones of the third round (which ends on Friday morning) show a membership in associated companies “well below 5%”. Sources of Confindustria.

Strike: Cgil-Uil, high adhesions with an average of 85%

High percentages of adhesion to strike general proclaimed by CGIL And Uil according to the first data collected by the Confederations, with an average of 85% in many realities and in some sectors affected by the stop. From North to South many i workers and the female workers who crossed their arms, many who filled the five squares where the demonstrations were held, in Rome, Milan, Bari, Cagliari and Palermo. Adhesions throughout the national territory are on average high in transport, with a percentage higher than 60%. Many i flights canceled in the aviation sector, sui bus in the main cities an average membership of over 70% and in logistics and freight transport over 60. As regards transport railway, good adhesion in RFI – continue CGIL and UIL – in maintenance workshops, in Italo and in railway tenders. The strike is taking place in compliance with the law on public services and the minimum essential services provided are guaranteed. Strong the response of the metalworkers: the first aggregate figure records an 80% adhesion among the blue suits. To name just a few factories, 70% was reached at Steelworks Italy of Genoa; 70% to Electrolux in Pordenone; 90% of the workers and 60% among employees at the Lamborghini in Bologna. 90% also to the Ast of Terni andAlmaviva of Rome, 95% adhesion to Marelli di Napoli. In the sector ofagroindustry 85% subscriptions to Parmareggio di Modena and Levoni di Mantova, 100% to La Doria di Salerno and to the Conserve Italia plant in Ravenna. And again, 91% at Pastificio Granoro in Bari, 87% at Sammontana in Florence and 85% at Heinz in Latina. In the rubber plastic it ranges from 85% of the Michelin Italy over 90% of the Pirelli of Settimo Torinese; In the textile from 80% of the Line of Florence at 70% of The Pearl Manufacturing. At the plant It is in the of Civitavecchia adhesion to 60%, as forAcea From Rome. Significant numbers also in the sector construction, with peaks of 100% in many realities, including the IBL of Alessandria (wood sector), theEdilcoop of Bologna, the Baraclit of Arezzo and the Underwire of Rimini. In the sectors of commerce and services, membership between 60 and 80%, with peaks of 90. Alla Coop average adhesion of 60%, with peaks of 80; from 50 to 70% at Carrefour; 40% Zara and 45% in fast food restaurants Mc Donald. There were also high adhesions among temporary workers: 75% of those in the Fincantieri of Marghera, 90% of those of Effer of Taranto and 100% of those of Port of Genoa. For the administered of the Prefectures, from the Police headquarters and EASO average participation of 60%, with peaks at 90% and closure of branches. Great participation in the squares also by navigators and pensioners and pensioners.