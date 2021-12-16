New York City FC is champion of the #MLS after beating Portland Timbers on penalties. Efraín Juárez was crowned auxiliary of the New Yorkers. pic.twitter.com/iMAmgjZRVa – Andre Marín (@andremarinpuig) December 12, 2021

Therefore, the regular season of the MLS will begin next Saturday, February 26, closing the regular phase on Saturday, October 9, with the final agreed to take place on November 5, with the aim of giving the players time to concentrate with their respective teams, since the initial whistle of the World Cup will be on November 21.

THEY FACE IN APRIL !? The MLS 2022 season schedule was unveiled and the “Traffic Classic” will be played on April 9. LA Galaxy vs LAFC

Chicharito vs Vela? https://t.co/YMIunceLUD pic.twitter.com/urUBUwuS6Z – RECORD JOURNAL (@record_mexico) December 16, 2021

In addition to this, there is another change within the conference, since the new franchise Charlotte fc will make its debut in the Eastern Conference and in turn, the Nashville SC, has been changed to participate in the Western Conference.

MLS announced its schedule for the 2022 Season Schedules ready for Week 1, Rivalries, Decision Day pic.twitter.com/n5ExmKZHv3 – Luis Omar Tapia (@LuisOmarTapia) December 15, 2021

Other duels to consider are the California Classic Come in San Jose Earthquakes Y LA Galaxy, to be held on June 25; the MLS All-Star Game will take place on June 25 at the Stanford Stadium. It should also be remembered that the Nashville SC It will premiere stadium and it will be on May 1 when I inaugurated it facing the Philadelphia Union.

?? @NashvilleSC will open stadium on May 1 before @PhilaUnion: • Capacity for 30,000 spectators pic.twitter.com/VH1bNP3nBN – This is MLS (@EstoesMLS) November 22, 2021

Finally, it is unknown whether Carlos Fierro (SJ Earthquakes), Oswaldo Alanís (SJ Earthquakes), Erick torres (Atlanta United) and Jonathan Dos Santos (Galaxy) will continue their career in the MLS, after having been discharged by their respective squads at the end of the 2021 campaign.