The 2021 season of Major League Soccer came to an end with the championship of the New York City FC, who defeated the Portland Timbers on the MLS Cup, but even though there is still some time left, the calendar for the 2022 campaign has already been released.
It should be taken into account that due to the next world CupTo be held in Qatar, leagues around the world will change their calendars because the world tournament will be played in winter instead of summer, as it has been in recent years.
Therefore, the regular season of the MLS will begin next Saturday, February 26, closing the regular phase on Saturday, October 9, with the final agreed to take place on November 5, with the aim of giving the players time to concentrate with their respective teams, since the initial whistle of the World Cup will be on November 21.
The format of the competition will be as it has been until now. All teams will play 34 matches (17 home and 17 away), with seven qualified for each conference, where first place will advance directly to the conference semifinals.
In addition to this, there is another change within the conference, since the new franchise Charlotte fc will make its debut in the Eastern Conference and in turn, the Nashville SC, has been changed to participate in the Western Conference.
Now, week 1 of the MLS will open with Philadelphia Union in front of Minnesota United, the champion NYCFC, where is auxiliary Efrain Juarez, it will be measured at Los Angeles Galaxy by Javier Hernández, the runner-up Portland Timbers from Josecarlos Van Rankin will collide with him New england revolution Y Los Angeles FC from Carlos candle open in front of Colorado Rapids from William yarbrough.
Other duels to consider are the California Classic Come in San Jose Earthquakes Y LA Galaxy, to be held on June 25; the MLS All-Star Game will take place on June 25 at the Stanford Stadium. It should also be remembered that the Nashville SC It will premiere stadium and it will be on May 1 when I inaugurated it facing the Philadelphia Union.
The famous Rivalry Week of the MLS with the Classic of Traffic Come in THE Galaxy Y LAFC, to be played on April 9; the Atlanta United DT Gonzalo pineda Y Jurgen Damm against Orlando City, on July 17; and the Galaxy against him San Jose Earthquakes from Javier Lopez, July 13.
Finally, it is unknown whether Carlos Fierro (SJ Earthquakes), Oswaldo Alanís (SJ Earthquakes), Erick torres (Atlanta United) and Jonathan Dos Santos (Galaxy) will continue their career in the MLS, after having been discharged by their respective squads at the end of the 2021 campaign.
