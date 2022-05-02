Strike The strike, which starts on Tuesday, closes many services other than kindergartens and schools – in Jyväskylä, the elderly receive the same food in the morning and in the evening and the laundry is washed with a delay

Many services will not function normally when the municipal strike begins.

Tuesday the strike is also visible in the daily lives of non-families. In addition to the closure of kindergartens and schools, the strike will affect, for example, the cleaning of public spaces and the washing of streets in some cities.

After families with children, those in greatest difficulty are those who live in the city’s 24-hour units. That’s what the chief human resources officer says Arja Aroheinä From Jyväskylä.

In Jyväskylä, for example, it means housing for the elderly and disabled, as well as the wards of the city hospital.

“There, the services don’t work quite normally. This can be seen, for example, in the fact that the same food is available both in the morning and in the evening, and there is a delay in the laundry service, ”says Aroheinä.

For industrial action a wide range of municipal professionals are involved, including early childhood education teachers, babysitters, teachers and librarians.

In many cities, the strike will close libraries, museums, youth facilities and sports facilities in addition to schools and kindergartens.

Although caregiver organizations are not involved, many other social and health care personnel are involved in the strike. Doctors will only take part in the strike in Vantaa.

Strike notice behind them are the Public Sector Consultative Organization Juko and the trade unions Public and Welfare Sector Association (JHL) and Jyty.

Also In Helsinki, the strike may appear to mean that, for example, the menus of a nursing home will have to be changed, says the head of unit Aulikki Johansson from the city service center.

“The situation is living in such a way that we may have to make changes throughout the day.”

However, all mandatory meals will be arranged.

The service center is also responsible for cleaning services in kindergartens. Although much of the daycare is closed, cleaning may need to be prioritized. According to Johansson, the most critical objects are, for example, dining and sanitary facilities and, in the case of children, also contact surfaces.

Strike can even appear outdoors in the city. Helsinki has said that the strike is reflected, for example, in the clutter of public areas and that spring washing of the streets is delayed.

In Oulu, for example, however, it is said that the strike is hardly visible on the streets.

“If the weather continues like this in the spring dry, not necessarily terribly. In the past, there were still worries about whether there would still be snow or whether the snow would melt so that there would be spring floods, ”says the City of Oulu’s Director of Human Resources Ville Urponen.

According to Urponen, strike border negotiations in Oulu have ensured that round-the-clock care works for those who need it. On the other hand, daily activities for the elderly and the mentally handicapped, for example, may not be available.

A strike in the municipal sector can affect, for example, the supply of laundry in urban units.

From Kuopio Chief Human Resources Officer Terttu Ruotsalainen sums up that the effects of the strike are “here, here and there”.

With the exception of the Helsinki metropolitan area, shorter strikes have already been seen in all strike cities, for example in Kuopio and Tampere on 12–13 March. April.

According to the Swede, the effects of that strike were not very significant in the end. Now the situation is different.

“This is clearly starting to have an impact on services. And of course that is the purpose of the strike. ”

Elsewhere as in the metropolitan area it would still have been possible to postpone the strike, but that did not happen. The cities were not surprised by this.

“In general, transfers have taken place in situations where there are more activities that threaten health and life,” says Ville Urponen from Oulu.

“Now these strikes, which affect civilization and culture on a larger scale, are not a threat to life and health.”