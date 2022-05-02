Emmanuel Macron was victorious in the second round of the French presidential election with 58.2% of the vote. The president used part of his campaign to defend the European project, in opposition to the proposals of the far-right candidate Marine Le Pen. For this reason, the European Union breathed a sigh of relief after the results that granted re-election to the French president. In this edition of Europe Today we analyze the impact of the French elections on the EU.

#Europe #Today #Macrons #victory #impact #European #Union