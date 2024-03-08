SFor ten months, retail and wholesale workers have been fighting for more money. On Friday, more than 400 of them took to the streets in Raunheim's Mönchhof industrial area. They met for a rally in front of the Rewe logistics center there. Prominent support came from the federal chairwoman of the Left, Janine Wissler, from Berlin.

There is a good reason why we meet in front of the Raunheim Rewe warehouse, explained the department secretary of the Verdi district in southern Hesse, Horst Gobrecht. Although the Cologne company in Raunheim with around 450 employees has a works council, it refuses to cooperate with the union. For the first time on Friday, around two dozen warehouse employees came to the door to take part in the strike, even though management had built up pressure.