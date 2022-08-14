Chun Lisince it appeared in Street Fighter IIhas been one of the most recognized women in the world of video games, with a large number of products based on her without neglecting her presence in the fan art Y cosplay.

Regarding this last section, most of the time the cosplayers they are usually inspired by his appearance in the first game he appeared from. It is such an emblematic design that it is difficult to put it aside.

However, over the years this fighter has changed her appearance. Especially the way she dresses. That happened in Street Fighter Alpha/Zero and it will happen again in the newest installment of the series, Street Fighter VI.

But there is another outfit that he has worn that first appeared in Street Fighter IV. This consists of a sleeveless black evening dress with gold details at the bottom. He also wears a belt.

Font: Capcom.

This garment is black and gold, and is complemented by a red rope. Other elements of said clothing with white shoes, golden earrings and bracelets that mix gold and white.

This suit returned in Street Fighter V, but it has the detail that this fighter’s hair is loose. For precisely in this guise of Chun Li Some have been inspired cosplayers to do more than one cosplay.

Font: Instagram.

A Chun-Li cosplay ready for a night party

the appearance of Chun Li of street-fighter that we mentioned before can be seen in the cosplay of Puchy’s Love (@puchyslove) that we share with you. Is cosplayer He decided recreate to this combatant in such manner.

Several of the elements mentioned above are present in her performance, such as the dress and the long hair. It also includes the braids hanging down the front.

Font: Instagram.

Perhaps the only thing missing in this case are the shoes, but due to the pose of the photo it is not possible to see if they are present or not. Too bad there are no more photos to see more of this interpretation of Puchy’s Love.

Maybe I’ll share more of them later. Will we see this suit in Street Fighter VI? It cannot be completely ruled out. It is possible that capcom has it listed as downloadable or unlockable content.

