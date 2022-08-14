Luis Díaz: why did a photo of his father go viral in Barrancas?

Louis Diaz gets ready for Liverpool’s match this Monday against Crystal Palace, on the second day of the premier league. Meanwhile, her dad is in the news canyonsthe land of Lucho.

In Barrancas it is no secret that Díaz’s family comes from below, that they have always been humble, even now that their son is one of the best paid Colombian soccer players abroad, and for that they are also admired.

The simplicity of the Diaz family

The t-shirts are selling like ‘hot cakes’ in the town.

An inhabitant of the area captured Lucho’s father in a photo, Mr. Luis Manuel Diazin which he appears very cool, on a simple motorcycle, arousing many comments on social networks where users highlight the simplicity that Don Luis does not lose.

“The father of the man who has the most money in Barrancas on a motorcycle and more than a few out there do not want to step on the ground without half in his pocket,” says the user who captured the image.

Don Luis wears jean shorts and a white shirt, he also has a backpack on his back. Users comment that it is exalting that the Liverpool star’s family has not changed their humble condition by which they have been characterized in the region.

